TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam-based Bamboo Airways (越竹航空) launched its inaugural international flight from Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport to Da Nang in central Vietnam on Tuesday (June 18), marking the inception of the airline’s first international route, Liberty Times reported.

The ceremony for the inaugural flight was held in the departure hall of the first terminal in the morning.

Founded in 2017 by real estate empire FLC Group, Bamboo Airways commenced services in January, and initially only operated domestic flight routes, Liberty Times reported.

As demand for travel and business between Taiwan and Vietnam increases, the airline decided to capitalize on the demand and launch its first international flight route between Taoyuan and Da Nang.

Currently the airline operates only two fights between the two destinations every five days. A flight from Taoyuan to Da Nang is scheduled to take off at 1:25 p.ms and arrive in Da Nang at 3:25 p.m. The return flight will take off at 8:40 a.m. local time from Da Nang and arrive in Taoyuan at 12:25 p.m., according to Liberty Times.

The airline uses an A320neo jet to fly the Taoyuan - Da Nang route. The plane is equipped with eight commercial seats and the economical seats are more spacious than the counterparts of other jets, the news outlet said.

The airlines plans to introduce 60 A320 and A321neo jets and 40 B787-9 planes before 2022, according to Liberty Times.