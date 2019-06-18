TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –China’s status as the most populous country in the world will be replaced by India in less than ten years, according to a new United Nations (UN) report.

"The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights," published by the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country around 2027 and remain the most populated country through the end of the century.

"India is expected to add nearly 273 million people between 2019 and 2050,” the UN report said. India has a population of 1.37 billion in 2019, according to the UN.

China currently has 1.43 billion people, but the population is projected to decrease by 31.4 million, or around 2.2 percent, between 2019 and 2050, the UN report said.

The United States of America has the third largest population in the world in 2019, with 329 million, followed by Indonesia, with 271 million, the 2019 report said.

The report also said the world's population is expected to increase by two billion people in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050.

