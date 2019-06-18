LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 20 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has overcome injury, won the toss, and decided to bat first in the Cricket World Cup game against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.

Morgan and Jason Roy were injured in England's win over West Indies in Southampton last week. Morgan recovered from muscle spasms in his back to take his place against Afghanistan, but Roy was ruled out with a hamstring injury and that created two changes in England's XI.

James Vince will open the innings in place of Roy, and offspinner Moeen Ali comes in at the expense of seamer Liam Plunkett on a pitch expected to take turn in Manchester.

Afghanistan made three changes to the team that lost to South Africa, with batsman Hazratullah Zazai and seamers Hamid Hassan and Aftab Alam dropped. Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Rahman were called in to bolster the spin attack.

England has had wins over South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies and a loss to Pakistan.

Afghanistan is coming off the heavy loss to South Africa in a rain-interrupted game after earlier losses to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Rahman, Dawlat Zadran.

9:15 a.m.

England will be without the injured opener Jason Roy for its Cricket World Cup group game against Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Roy injured his left hamstring in England's win over West Indies at Southampton last Friday and has been ruled out of games this week against the Afghans and Sri Lanka. James Vince is set to come into the starting XI to replace Roy at the top of the order.

Top-ranked England is a hot favorite to beat the winless Afghan lineup to improve to four wins and a loss from five games.

Rain interrupted India's win over Pakistan here on Sunday but is expected to hold off on Day 20 of the tournament.

