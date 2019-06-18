TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A couple in southern Taiwan had the dubious distinction of being the first in Taiwan and Asia to file for a same-sex divorce, a little over three weeks since same-sex marriage was legalized in Taiwan on May 24.

The two males completed their divorce last week, after being married for less than a month in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County, reported UDN. The couple said that they divorced because their families had not consented to the marriage and due to societal pressure.

Out of Pingtung's 33 towns and cities, a total of 19 same-sex couples have wed since same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan on May 24, including 12 on that day, according to the Pingtung County Government. Nine of the couples were married in Pingtung City, including the couple who has already divorced.

The Pingtung County Department of Civil Affairs said that on the first day that same-sex marriage was legalized, one same-sex couple had made an appointment to register, but later canceled because they were too young and their families opposed it. According to the department, an average of 150 to 160 couple file for divorce per month in Pingtung County.

County officials said that regardless of whether it is heterosexual or same-sex marriage, couples should carefully consider the consequences before getting married.