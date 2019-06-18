  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan, Japan, South Korea to be hardest hit amid global trade slowdown: Moody's economist

The three economies are major exporters of tech components to China

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/18 17:28
Qingdao Port in China (AP)

Qingdao Port in China (AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Export-reliant economies such as Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are likely to be the hardest-hit by the escalating trade war between China and the U.S., according to an economist from Moody’s Analytics.

Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CNBC that apart from serving Chinese consumers, the three countries also have products assembled in China before they are exported to markets like the U.S.

They are highly exposed because of their dependence on the “trade linkages with China” and the fact that they are inextricably intertwined with “both China’s domestic demand and in terms of the broader supply chains”, he was quoted as saying by CNBC.

Tensions mounted between two largest economies last month when the U.S. placed Chinese telecommunications behemoth Huawei on a blacklist, and Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan have suffered the biggest losses. This can be partly attributed to the fact that they are the major exporters of tech components to China, and some companies listed in the three markets supply goods to Huawei, the report said.

Economists suggest that any possible recovery in Taiwanese, Japanese, Korean stock markets will hinge on how things develop in the coming weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted that he would determine whether or not to impose further tariffs on Chinese goods after the G20 summit to be held in Japan at the end of June.
trade war
conflict
tensions
Huawei
Taiwan
G20

RELATED ARTICLES

Huawei’s overseas smartphone sales drop 40%
Huawei’s overseas smartphone sales drop 40%
2019/06/17 22:48
Taiwan Lottery jackpot reaches NT$580 million ahead of Monday night draw
Taiwan Lottery jackpot reaches NT$580 million ahead of Monday night draw
2019/06/17 17:10
Kaohsiung mayor dodges question about 2 million HK protestors, dengue fever spreads
Kaohsiung mayor dodges question about 2 million HK protestors, dengue fever spreads
2019/06/17 14:57
Hong Kong extradition bill an example of China's 'boiling frog' tactics, Taiwan must beware
Hong Kong extradition bill an example of China's 'boiling frog' tactics, Taiwan must beware
2019/06/17 13:46
Taiwan Research Institute sees 2.08 % GDP growth for 2019
Taiwan Research Institute sees 2.08 % GDP growth for 2019
2019/06/14 20:16