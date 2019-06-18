A same-sex couple in Pingtung County has filed for divorce in what is believed to be the first same-sex divorce since same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan on May 24, according to the county government's Department of Civil Affairs.



As of Monday, a total of 19 couples of the same gender had registered their marriages in Pingtung, including 12 who did so on May 24, the first day same-sex marriage became legal in the country, the department said.



One couple who registered their marriage several days after it became legal to do so, however, have now filed for divorce due to family pressures, as they did not obtain the consent of their parents, according to the department.



As of May 31, a total of 774 same-sex couples had registered marriages and there were no divorces, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of the Interior's Department of Household Registration.



The department did not have updated information for the first half of June.