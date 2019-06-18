  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/18 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 43 30 .589
Philadelphia 39 32 .549 3
New York 34 38 .472
Washington 33 38 .465 9
Miami 25 45 .357 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 32 .556
Chicago 39 32 .549 ½
St. Louis 37 34 .521
Cincinnati 32 38 .457 7
Pittsburgh 32 39 .451
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 25 .658
Arizona 38 35 .521 10
Colorado 37 34 .521 10
San Diego 36 37 .493 12
San Francisco 31 39 .443 15½

___

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 15, Arizona 5

San Diego 14, Colorado 13

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Allen 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 1-2), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.