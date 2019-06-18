|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|30
|.589
|—
|Philadelphia
|39
|32
|.549
|3
|New York
|34
|38
|.472
|8½
|Washington
|33
|38
|.465
|9
|Miami
|25
|45
|.357
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|½
|St. Louis
|37
|34
|.521
|2½
|Cincinnati
|32
|38
|.457
|7
|Pittsburgh
|32
|39
|.451
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|Arizona
|38
|35
|.521
|10
|Colorado
|37
|34
|.521
|10
|San Diego
|36
|37
|.493
|12
|San Francisco
|31
|39
|.443
|15½
___
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 11, Texas 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1
Washington 15, Arizona 5
San Diego 14, Colorado 13
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Allen 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston (Cole 6-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 7-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 6-5) at Arizona (Greinke 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1), 10:10 p.m.