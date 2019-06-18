TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Philippine Navy celebrated the 121st anniversary of its founding on Monday (June 17) with announcements of new equipment and capability upgrades.

According to a government press release, the Philippines commissioned its first two AW-159 anti-submarine helicopters and its first four Hanwha Techwin amphibious assault vehicles on Monday to coincide with the 121 st anniversary.

During an address at the event, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad also announced further vehicle procurements scheduled for July, which include 15 multi-purpose attack crafts (MPACs), 6 of which will be armed with Spike-ER missiles, reports the Philippine News Agency.

The vice admiral also announced that South Korea will be donating a Pohang-class corvette to the Philippine Navy. Empedrad said a crew of 60 is finishing training on the ship now, and that the corvette should be in service by July.

"The ship will be named after a Korean war hero, Capt. Conrado Yap and will sail to the Philippines before the end of July. It has two 76mm guns and two twin-barrel 30mm guns, it also has torpedo launchers and sonar capabilities that can detect submarines."

An article from the Philippine News Agency states that many of the new naval assets are expected to be deployed immediately around Mindinao to help expedite an end to an insurgency that has been ongoing in the region.

Many of the insurgents enter the country illegally from nearby Borneo. With the new ships, the Armed Forces of the Philippines hope to disrupt the supply lines of the insurgents.

In addition to the new corvette donated from South Korea, the Philippine Navy also announced plans to purchase two new corvettes for a price tag of US$669 million dollars. According to Naval News, other projects are also in the works including upgrades for "the navy’s two patrol vessels, acquisition of two submarines, and shore-based missile systems."

In late May, the Philippine Navy also successfully carried out a test launch of the the first of two new missile equipped frigates built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) is expected to be in service by September 2020, with its sister ship the BRP Antonio Luna to be in service by March 2021.



Amphibious Assault Vehicles (Photo from Philippine Navy)