  1. Home
  2. World

Rescue efforts underway after China quake kills at least 12

By  Associated Press
2019/06/18 13:47
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for trapped people at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Shuanghe Town in

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for trapped people at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Shuanghe Town in

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers carry out a person from a collapsed building following a strong earthquake at Putao villa

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers carry out a person from a collapsed building following a strong earthquake at Putao villa

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical staff tend to a wounded at a local hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changning Count

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, medical staff tend to a wounded at a local hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Changning Count

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue efforts are underway after an earthquake in southwestern China that has left 12 people dead and 134 others injured.

The Yibin city press office said on its social media account that 73 houses had collapsed.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said hundreds of firefighters arrived early Tuesday and had rescued eight trapped people.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake and a 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck the area in Sichuan province late Monday night. Aftershocks continued into Tuesday morning.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that a hospital in Changning county had transferred all of its patients because of building damage.