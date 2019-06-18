  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/18 13:19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 1
New York 002 010 00x—3 8 0

Y.Chirinos, Faria (7), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; Tanaka and Sanchez. W_Tanaka 5-5. L_Y.Chirinos 7-3. HRs_New York, Maybin (4), LeMahieu (8).

___

Los Angeles 071 011 000—10 13 1
Toronto 100 000 220— 5 8 0

Garcia, Pena (2), N.Ramirez (8), Buttrey (8), J.Anderson (9) and Lucroy; Law, Jackson (2), Gaviglio (2), Kingham (6), Phelps (7), Mayza (8), Hudson (9) and Maile. W_Pena 5-1. L_Jackson 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (1), Calhoun (15), Trout (20), Ohtani (9). Toronto, Grichuk (13), Biggio 2 (5).

___

Boston 100 000 001—2 7 0
Minnesota 000 000 000—0 5 0

Porcello, Brewer (8), Brasier (9) and Leon; Berrios, Parker (9) and J.Castro. W_Porcello 5-6. L_Berrios 8-3. Sv_Brasier (7).

___

Cleveland 000 010 010—2 8 0
Texas 001 222 00x—7 8 0

Clevinger, Clippard (5), T.Olson (6), Cimber (7), Cole (8) and R.Perez; Lynn, Leclerc (8), B.Martin (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 8-4. L_Clevinger 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (4), Lindor (12). Texas, Santana (5).

___

Baltimore 020 000 000—2 3 1
Oakland 102 000 00x—3 5 1

Cashner, Yacabonis (7) and Sisco; Fiers, Hendriks (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Fiers 7-3. L_Cashner 6-3. Sv_Treinen (16).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Houston 000 000 200—2 4 0
Cincinnati 000 030 00x—3 6 1

Miley, Rondon (5), Harris (7), Pressly (8) and R.Chirinos; Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 7-1. L_Miley 6-4. Sv_Lorenzen (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 001 011 000— 3 7 1
Atlanta 200 030 43x—12 16 0

Wheeler, Familia (7), Gagnon (7), Pounders (8) and Ramos; Soroka, Webb (7), Minter (7), Blevins (8), Dayton (9) and McCann. W_Soroka 8-1. L_Wheeler 5-5. HRs_New York, Cano (4). Atlanta, Albies (11), Acuna Jr. (17), McCann (7).

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 8 1
St. Louis 001 010 03x—5 8 0

E.Hernandez, Chen (7), Brice (8) and Alfaro; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), Gant (8), J.Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 5-7. L_E.Hernandez 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (10), Fowler (8).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0
San Diego 101 000 00x—2 7 0

Chacin, Peralta (5), Albers (8) and Grandal; Lucchesi, Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 6-4. L_Chacin 3-8. Sv_Yates (25). HRs_San Diego, Machado (14).