Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|New York
|002
|010
|00x—3
|8
|0
Y.Chirinos, Faria (7), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; Tanaka and Sanchez. W_Tanaka 5-5. L_Y.Chirinos 7-3. HRs_New York, Maybin (4), LeMahieu (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|071
|011
|000—10
|13
|1
|Toronto
|100
|000
|220—
|5
|8
|0
Garcia, Pena (2), N.Ramirez (8), Buttrey (8), J.Anderson (9) and Lucroy; Law, Jackson (2), Gaviglio (2), Kingham (6), Phelps (7), Mayza (8), Hudson (9) and Maile. W_Pena 5-1. L_Jackson 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (1), Calhoun (15), Trout (20), Ohtani (9). Toronto, Grichuk (13), Biggio 2 (5).
___
|Boston
|100
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Porcello, Brewer (8), Brasier (9) and Leon; Berrios, Parker (9) and J.Castro. W_Porcello 5-6. L_Berrios 8-3. Sv_Brasier (7).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|222
|00x—7
|8
|0
Clevinger, Clippard (5), T.Olson (6), Cimber (7), Cole (8) and Perez; Lynn, Leclerc (8), B.Martin (9) and Mathis. W_Lynn 8-4. L_Clevinger 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (4), Lindor (12). Texas, Santana (5).
___
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000—2
|3
|1
|Oakland
|102
|000
|00x—3
|5
|1
Cashner, Yacabonis (7) and Sisco; Fiers, Hendriks (7), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Fiers 7-3. L_Cashner 6-3. Sv_Treinen (16).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|00x—3
|6
|1
Miley, Rondon (5), Harris (7), Pressly (8) and R.Chirinos; Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Iglesias (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 7-1. L_Miley 6-4. Sv_Lorenzen (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|011
|000—
|3
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|200
|030
|43x—12
|16
|0
Wheeler, Familia (7), Gagnon (7), Pounders (8) and Ramos; Soroka, Webb (7), Minter (7), Blevins (8), Dayton (9) and McCann. W_Soroka 8-1. L_Wheeler 5-5. HRs_New York, Cano (4). Atlanta, Albies (11), Acuna Jr. (17), McCann (7).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|010
|03x—5
|8
|0
E.Hernandez, Chen (7), Brice (8) and Alfaro; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), Gant (8), J.Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 5-7. L_E.Hernandez 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (10), Fowler (8).