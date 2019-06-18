TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Chinese woman was arrested on Saturday morning (June 15) for stabbing at and stomping on an endangered sea turtle's nest.

Yaqun Lu, 41, was seen by witnesses using a wooden stake to stab at a sea turtle nest as well as "stomping all over the nest with her bare feet," reported the Miami Herald. The area of beach she had encroached upon on had been sealed off with yellow tape to protect sea turtle nests and had a sign which read "Do Not Disturb" posted in front of it.

Miraculously, Miami Beach police said that the eggs were apparently not damaged. Nevertheless, she is being held on US$5,000 bond and is facing a third-degree felony charge of molesting a sea turtle habitat, according to the Miami Herald.

That section of beach was sealed off to protect the nesting habitat for sea turtles and Miami Beach is known to have three species, including Logerhead, Green, and Leatherback. Sea turtles are protected by the U..S Endangered Species Act of 1973 and Florida statutes.

Lu is a Chinese citizen, but she currently resides in Hudsonville, Michigan, reported WOODTV. The Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas has been notified of her arrest.

If Lu is found guilty, she could face up to five years in prison.