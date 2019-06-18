|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|68
|274
|45
|91
|.332
|TiAnderson ChW
|63
|241
|35
|76
|.315
|Meadows TB
|55
|210
|33
|66
|.314
|LeMahieu NYY
|66
|270
|45
|84
|.311
|Mancini Bal
|68
|268
|50
|83
|.310
|Brantley Hou
|69
|269
|34
|83
|.309
|Lindor Cle
|52
|208
|34
|63
|.303
|Fletcher LAA
|68
|238
|33
|72
|.303
|Andrus Tex
|61
|255
|39
|77
|.302
|Devers Bos
|72
|285
|52
|86
|.302
|Home Runs
Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Trout, Los Angeles, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 48; 2 tied at 46.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; Lynn, Texas, 8-4; 3 tied at 7-3.