BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/18 11:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Bellinger LAD 69 248 54 88 .355
Yelich Mil 64 236 56 81 .343
Dahl Col 62 229 43 77 .336
Blackmon Col 55 244 49 82 .336
McNeil NYM 58 214 26 70 .327
Arenado Col 70 277 52 89 .321
Bell Pit 70 271 52 87 .321
Rendon Was 57 209 52 67 .321
Freeman Atl 72 284 55 89 .313
JTurner LAD 64 228 33 69 .303
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Alonso, New York, 54; Freeman, Atlanta, 52; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.

Pitching

Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Marquez, Colorado, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3.