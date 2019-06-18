|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Bellinger LAD
|69
|248
|54
|88
|.355
|Yelich Mil
|64
|236
|56
|81
|.343
|Dahl Col
|62
|229
|43
|77
|.336
|Blackmon Col
|55
|244
|49
|82
|.336
|McNeil NYM
|58
|214
|26
|70
|.327
|Arenado Col
|70
|277
|52
|89
|.321
|Bell Pit
|70
|271
|52
|87
|.321
|Rendon Was
|57
|209
|52
|67
|.321
|Freeman Atl
|72
|284
|55
|89
|.313
|JTurner LAD
|64
|228
|33
|69
|.303
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 26; Alonso, New York, 23; Renfroe, San Diego, 23; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 23; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 21; KMarte, Arizona, 20; Freeman, Atlanta, 19; FReyes, San Diego, 19; Rizzo, Chicago, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 19.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 65; Escobar, Arizona, 58; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 58; Arenado, Colorado, 57; Yelich, Milwaukee, 57; Ozuna, St. Louis, 56; Alonso, New York, 54; Freeman, Atlanta, 52; Rizzo, Chicago, 51; 2 tied at 50.
|Pitching
Ryu, Los Angeles, 9-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 8-1; Soroka, Atlanta, 8-1; Greinke, Arizona, 8-2; Castillo, Cincinnati, 7-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 7-1; Buehler, Los Angeles, 7-1; Maeda, Los Angeles, 7-3; Marquez, Colorado, 7-3; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3.