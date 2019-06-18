  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/18 10:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 67 271 45 90 .332
TiAnderson ChW 63 241 35 76 .315
Meadows TB 55 210 33 66 .314
LeMahieu NYY 66 270 45 84 .311
Brantley Hou 68 264 34 82 .311
Mancini Bal 68 268 50 83 .310
Fletcher LAA 67 234 33 72 .308
Devers Bos 71 281 52 86 .306
Reddick Hou 64 240 30 73 .304
Andrus Tex 60 251 39 76 .303
Home Runs

Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Edwin Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; 3 tied at 46.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-3.