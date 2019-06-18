A little over 30 percent of Taiwan's babies were born to mothers aged over 35 in 2018, mainly as a result of local women increasingly getting married later and postponing motherhood, a government agency reported Monday.



According to a report released by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), 181,000 babies were born in Taiwan in 2018, a 7.2 percent decrease compared with 2017.



The age of women who gave birth last year averaged 32, with the 30-34 age group making up the largest share of 36.5 percent, and those who aged over 35 accounting for 30.1 percent, the report indicates.



The ratio of women over 35 who gave birth in 2018 was up by 16.7 percentage points compared with 2008, when it stood at 13.4 percent, the DGBAS said.



In 2008, 36.4 percent of babies were born to women aged between 25 and 29, far above the 23.4 percent registered in 2018, which the DGBAS said is a clear indication that Taiwanese women are postponing motherhood.