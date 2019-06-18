  1. Home
Abortion foes, supporters pack hearing in Massachusetts

By STEVE LeBLANC , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/18 07:38
Myrna Maloney Flynn, vice president, Massachusetts Citizens for Life, right, testifies against a proposed bill, called the "Roe Act" by supporters, du

Mass. state Rep. Colleen Garry, D-Dracut, right, testifies against a proposed bill, called the "Roe Act" by supporters, as Mass. state Rep. David DeCo

Mass. state Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Bristol, seated center, raises her hand while testifying in favor of a proposed bill, called the "Roe Act" by supp

BOSTON (AP) — Activists on both sides of the abortion divide have clashed over a bill in Massachusetts that would let women obtain an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of "fatal fetal anomalies."

The bill, called the "Roe Act" by supporters, would amend current state law which allows abortions after 24 weeks only to preserve the life or health of the mother.

The bill would also eliminate the requirement that teens obtain permission from a parent or judge before obtaining an abortion.

Abortion opponents, many wearing red shirts with the words "choose LIFE, oppose infanticide," crowded the hearing room alongside backers of the bill wearing pink shirts reading "I Support the ROE Act."

Supporters say the small numbers of women who seek the procedure are faced with a heartbreaking choice.