New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.25
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|95.80
|96.80
|94.85
|96.05
|Up
|.05
|Sep
|101.90
|Up
|.15
|Sep
|97.95
|98.90
|97.05
|98.25
|Up
|.20
|Dec
|101.70
|102.60
|100.75
|101.90
|Up
|.15
|Mar
|105.45
|106.15
|104.35
|105.50
|Up
|.15
|May
|107.65
|108.15
|106.55
|107.55
|unch
|Jul
|109.30
|109.85
|108.70
|109.40
|Down
|.05
|Sep
|111.15
|111.60
|110.55
|111.20
|Down
|.10
|Dec
|114.05
|114.40
|113.50
|114.10
|Down
|.10
|Mar
|117.00
|117.10
|117.00
|117.00
|Down
|.10
|May
|118.70
|Down
|.10
|Jul
|120.25
|Down
|.10
|Sep
|121.55
|Down
|.10
|Dec
|123.65
|Down
|.10
|Mar
|125.70
|Down
|.10
|May
|127.10
|Down
|.10