BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/18 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.25 Up .20
Jul 95.80 96.80 94.85 96.05 Up .05
Sep 101.90 Up .15
Sep 97.95 98.90 97.05 98.25 Up .20
Dec 101.70 102.60 100.75 101.90 Up .15
Mar 105.45 106.15 104.35 105.50 Up .15
May 107.65 108.15 106.55 107.55 unch
Jul 109.30 109.85 108.70 109.40 Down .05
Sep 111.15 111.60 110.55 111.20 Down .10
Dec 114.05 114.40 113.50 114.10 Down .10
Mar 117.00 117.10 117.00 117.00 Down .10
May 118.70 Down .10
Jul 120.25 Down .10
Sep 121.55 Down .10
Dec 123.65 Down .10
Mar 125.70 Down .10
May 127.10 Down .10