BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Uruguay midfielder Matias Vecino will miss the rest of the Copa America with a right thigh injury.

Uruguay's soccer body confirmed the muscular injury on Monday, one day after Vecino left a 4-0 opening win over Ecuador in the 80th minute.

Vecino started every game at last year's World Cup in Russia and coach Oscar Tabarez deems him as one of his team's key players.

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira is his most likely replacement for the remainder of the tournament in Brazil.

Uruguay leads Group 3 with three points and Ecuador has zero. Chile and Japan, the group's other teams, play their opener later on Monday.

