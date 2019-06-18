BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2479
|Down
|17
|Jul
|2490
|2508
|2440
|2500
|Down
|2
|Sep
|2497
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2498
|2499
|2448
|2479
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2512
|2515
|2468
|2497
|Down
|16
|Mar
|2510
|2511
|2467
|2495
|Down
|15
|May
|2502
|2514
|2472
|2497
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2504
|2518
|2477
|2501
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2499
|2523
|2485
|2508
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2505
|2529
|2492
|2513
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2504
|2517
|2504
|2514
|Down
|18
|May
|2502
|2515
|2499
|2512
|Down
|18