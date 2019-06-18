BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2479 Down 17
Jul 2490 2508 2440 2500 Down 2
Sep 2497 Down 16
Sep 2498 2499 2448 2479 Down 17
Dec 2512 2515 2468 2497 Down 16
Mar 2510 2511 2467 2495 Down 15
May 2502 2514 2472 2497 Down 16
Jul 2504 2518 2477 2501 Down 17
Sep 2499 2523 2485 2508 Down 17
Dec 2505 2529 2492 2513 Down 17
Mar 2504 2517 2504 2514 Down 18
May 2502 2515 2499 2512 Down 18