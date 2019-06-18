BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2479 Down 17 Jul 2490 2508 2440 2500 Down 2 Sep 2497 Down 16 Sep 2498 2499 2448 2479 Down 17 Dec 2512 2515 2468 2497 Down 16 Mar 2510 2511 2467 2495 Down 15 May 2502 2514 2472 2497 Down 16 Jul 2504 2518 2477 2501 Down 17 Sep 2499 2523 2485 2508 Down 17 Dec 2505 2529 2492 2513 Down 17 Mar 2504 2517 2504 2514 Down 18 May 2502 2515 2499 2512 Down 18