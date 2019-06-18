BC-CRI--CWC Glance

  1. Home
Associated Press
2019/06/18 01:29
England and Wales
P W L NR T NetRR Pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 0 +0.812 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 0 +2.163 7
India 4 3 0 1 0 +1.029 7
England 4 3 1 0 0 +1.557 6
Bangladesh 5 2 2 1 0 -0.270 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 0 -1.778 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 0 +0.272 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 0 -0.208 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 0 -1.933 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0 -1.638 0

Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated
Thursday, May 30
London

England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs

Friday, May 31
Nottingham

West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets

Saturday, June 1
Cardiff

New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets

Bristol

Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 2
London

Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs

Monday, June 3
Nottingham

Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs

Tuesday, June 4
Cardiff

Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (DLS)

Wednesday, June 5
Southampton

India 230-4 def. South Africa 227-9 by 6 wickets

London

New Zealand 248-8 def. Bangladesh 244 by 2 wickets

Thursday, June 6
Nottingham

Australia 288 def. West Indies 273-9 by 15 runs

Friday, June 7
Bristol

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Saturday, June 8
Cardiff

England 386-6 def. Bangladesh 280 by 106 runs

Taunton

New Zealand 173-3 def. Afghanistan 172 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 9
London

India 352-5 def. Australia 316 by 36 runs

Monday, June 10
Southampton

South Africa 29-2 vs. West Indies, no result

Tuesday, June 11
Bristol

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, abandoned

Wednesday, June 12
Taunton

Australia 307 def. Pakistan 266 by 41 runs

Thursday, June 13
Nottingham

India vs. New Zealand, abandoned

Friday, June 14
Southampton

England 213-2 def. West Indies 212 by 8 wickets

Saturday, June 15
London

Australia 334-7 def. Sri Lanka 247 by 87 runs

Cardiff

South Africa 131-1 def. Afghanistan 125 by 9 wickets (DLS)

Sunday, June 16
Manchester

India 336-5 def. Pakistan 212-6 by 89 runs (DLS)

Monday, June 17
Taunton

Bangladesh 322-3 def. West Indies 321-8 by 7 wickets

Tuesday, June 18

England vs. Afghanistan, Manchester

Wednesday, June 19

New Zealand vs. South Africa, Birmingham

Thursday, June 20

Australia vs. Bangladesh, Nottingham

Friday, June 21

England vs. Sri Lanka, Leeds

Saturday, June 22

India vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

West Indies vs. New Zealand, Manchester, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 23

Pakistan vs. South Africa, Lord's, London

Monday, June 24

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

Tuesday, June 25

England vs. Australia, Lord's, London

Wednesday, June 26

New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Birmingham

Thursday, June 27

West Indies vs. India, Manchester

Friday, June 28

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Chester-le-Street

Saturday, June 29

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Leeds

New Zealand vs. Australia, Lord's, London, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 30

England vs. India, Birmingham

Monday, July 1

Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, Chester-le-Street

Tuesday, July 2

Bangladesh vs. India, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 3

England vs. New Zealand, Chester-le-Street

Thursday, July 4

Afghanistan vs. West Indies, Leeds

Friday, July 5

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Lord's, London

Saturday, July 6

Sri Lanka vs. India, Leeds

Australia vs. South Africa, Manchester, 1230 GMT

Tuesday, July 9

First semifinal (1 vs. 4), Manchester

Thursday, July 11

Second semifinal (2 vs. 3), Birmingham

Sunday, July 14

Final, Lord's, London