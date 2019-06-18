SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a car bombing has targeted an armored vehicle belonging to the Indian army in disputed Kashmir, wounding at least six soldiers and two civilians.

The Indian army said the attack Monday evening was a "failed attempt" to target an army patrol in the southern Pulwama area.

None of the rebel groups fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility.

The attack comes days after Pakistan reportedly shared information with India and the United States about a possible major militant attack in the Pulwama area.

Also Monday, police said an army officer and a suspected militant were killed and two soldiers wounded in a daylong gunfight in the southern Anantnag area.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir, a divided territory claimed by both India and Pakistan.