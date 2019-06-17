TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s lawmakers passed amendments to the Referendum Act on Monday (June 17), so that no referendum will be held alongside the 2020 presidential election, reported Central News Agency.

Under the revised Referendum Act, all referendums will have to wait until August 2021 to take place, including the “Restart of Lungmen Nuclear Power Plant Construction” proposal (重啟核四), the “Peace and Neutrality for Taiwan” proposal (台灣和平中立), and the “Digital Nation” proposal (數位國家).

The amended articles of the Referendum Act that were passed on Monday provide that referendums will take place on the fourth Saturday of August every other year.

Lee Chin-yung (李進勇), chairman of the Central Election Committee (CEC), said the CEC will respect and follow the revised act, which requires the CEC to establish a secure digital platform for referendum petitions as soon as possible.

Lee added that a separation of referendums from regular elections would reduce the logistics burden on the CEC, and increase efficiency of the ballot process. Voters will not have to wait in long lines into the late hours as they did in November 2018.