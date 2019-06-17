WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Very soon, Gary Woodland will be a father of three, and the odds are he'll answer the same way about the kids as he will about the three shots that cemented him in as a U.S. Open champion. Which is his favorite? They're all perfect in their own, special way. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 870 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--US OPEN-TIGER — Strong finish not enough for Woods. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-ROSE — Justin Rose fizzles in final round. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN-PEBBLE BEACH No 17 — Memorable shots at No. 17 for US Open at Pebble Beach. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— GLF--TIM DAHLBERG-AMY AND GARY — A column about a player with Down Syndrome and the US Open champion she helped. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— GLF--US OPEN NOTEBOOK — Viktor Hovland tops Jack Nicklaus' amateur record at US Open. By Josh Dubow and Eddie Pells. SENT: 670 words, photos.

GLF--US OPEN-KOEPKA

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Brooks Koepka brought his A game to Pebble Beach, hoping it would be good enough to make history. It was in a way. Just not good enough to slow down the magic show Gary Woodland was putting on behind him. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 670 words, photos.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Thirty-three Russian athletes from a range of sports face doping cases for using banned treatments from a doctor. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--CWC-WEST INDIES-BANGLADESH

TAUNTON, England — West Indies amasses 321-8 against Bangladesh at Taunton despite Chris Gayle and Andre Russell both getting out for ducks. SENT: 330 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-ENGLAND INJURIES — Morgan optimistic Roy will return to play big role. By John Pye. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--CHELSEA'S CHALLENGE

If there's any English club that thrives in chaos and adversity, it is Chelsea. And there's plenty of that at Stamford Bridge this offseason. Days after selling star player Eden Hazard, Chelsea allowed manager Maurizio Sarri to leave after just one season in charge to return to his native Italy and take over at Juventus. Chelsea is under a transfer embargo and there have been doubts about the long-term commitment of Roman Abramovich. Chelsea has a recent history of overcoming internal crises and continuing to win trophies, though. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

TEN-QUEEN'S CLUB

LONDON — Defending champion Marin Cilic headlines Day 1 of the Queen's Club grass-court event in London, which serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--PARAGUAY-QATAR — Qatar makes its Copa America debut against Paraguay. By Mauricio Savarese. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-URUGUAY-ECUADOR — Uruguay cruises past 10-man Ecuador. By Debora Rey. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-EMPTY SEATS — Copa America organizers worried over empty seats in Brazil. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 290 words, photo.

