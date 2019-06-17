TCCA set to make Taiwan culture bloom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Names of the board members for the first edition of Taiwan Creative Content Agency (文化內容策進院) (TCCA) have been released.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) hosted the first board meeting and issued certificates to the board members on Monday (June 17) at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

Led by Ministry of Culture Deputy Director Ding Hsiao-Jing (丁曉菁), who has years of media experience, the board comprises 17 mainly arts and culture professionals, such as Director of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee, Wen Tien-hsiang (聞天祥), music producer Chan Sandee (陳珊妮), and the former chief editor of Business Next magazine, Zhan Weixiong (詹偉雄).

Cheng said TCCA will help implement the department’s policies and focus on helping original creators to develop Taiwan’s unique cultural brand. She said TCCA will be like a gardener cultivating the land, making it blossom, so the world knows Taiwan’s stories.