TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the footstep of For Him Magazine (FHM) Taiwan edition (FHM男人幫), two sports magazines published by Rich Horizon International Touch Media Corporation (宬世環宇), will cease publication after the June 2019 issue, Central News Agency (CAN) reported on Monday (June 17).

Company president Wang Bo-xin (王伯鑫) said during a press conference on Monday that the two magazines dedicated to the coverage of the NBA and MLB, respectively, will cease publication after the June issue.

He attributed the closure of the two magazines to the decline of print media readership and decrease of advertisement revenues, which cannot cover the cost of the publication and circulation of the two magazines.

Wang said the income from the two magazines was NT$18.7 million (about US$565,000) in 2018, which accounted for 12.34 percent of the company’s total revenues last year.

He said the company lost NT$47.13 million last year due to factors such as the decline of print media readership, lack of new products in the company, and company’s re-investment company not being able to profit.

He added the company will lay off 28 workers from its 32-member staff. He estimated that the company will spend about NT$3.2 million for the layoff, sayign the company will do so according to the Labor Standards Act.