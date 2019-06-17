  1. Home
  2. World

Experts hold climate talks in Bonn as pressure to act grows

By  Associated Press
2019/06/17 18:30
FILE - In this Tuesday April 23, 2019 file photo, climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Britain's prime minist

FILE - In this Tuesday April 23, 2019 file photo, climate change protesters march along Whitehall toward parliament, in London. Britain's prime minist

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to Imperial College where she saw machinery which converts carbon dioxide into oxygen, in London,

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to Imperial College where she saw machinery which converts carbon dioxide into oxygen, in London,

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters hold up a banner near the Bank of England, in the C

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2019 file photo, Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters hold up a banner near the Bank of England, in the C

The University of Notre Dame president Fr. John Jenkins, a co-organizer of a Vatican summit on climate change, meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday

The University of Notre Dame president Fr. John Jenkins, a co-organizer of a Vatican summit on climate change, meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday

BERLIN (AP) — Experts are meeting in Germany for U.N.-hosted talks on climate change amid growing pressure for governments to act faster against global warming.

Diplomats meeting in the western city of Bonn starting Monday will focus on resolving issues that couldn't be agreed upon at last December's climate summit in Poland. This includes the rules governing the international trade in carbon certificates, which allow rich countries to offset emissions by paying for projects in poor nations.

Public concern about global warming has heightened over the past year amid a series of extreme weather events. Students in Europe and beyond have staged regular street protests demanding action to curb climate change.

The meeting, which runs until June 27, precedes a September gathering of world leaders in New York to discuss climate change.