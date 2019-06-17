TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reflecting on the massive protests against the extradition bill in Hong Kong, former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) director Richard Bush said the protests serve as clear proof to Taiwanese people that China's "one country, two systems" formula for unification with Taiwan won’t work, Liberty Times reported.

Bush said making the proposal of the amendment to the extradition bill showed that the Hong Kong government and Beijing had once again misestimated the force of the opposition. He opined that it’s a clear victory for the opposition.

Bush said he was glad that the Hong Kong government has put the amendment on halt indefinitely, according to Liberty Times. He suggested that all parties involved should come to the table and discuss how to establish a better political system. However, he also said Hongkongers’ confidence in their Hong Kong government and the “one country, two systems” formula has decreased, Liberty Times reported.

The former AIT director suggested that the Hong Kong government should discuss the reform of the electoral system with the opposition, because in his opinion the collapse of the universal suffrage system in 2015 ushered in the deterioration of Hong Kong’s situation, according to the news outlet.

The recent incidents in Hong Kong originated from their people being deprived of political freedom and rule of law, and reflected the need for Hong Kong to grace their people with a political system that allows their people more freedom to select their leaders.

On the influence the anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong could have on Taiwan, Bush said that the incident has proved to Taiwanese people once again that the “one country, two systems” formula will not work in Taiwan.