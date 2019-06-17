  1. Home
Taiwan WTO delegation hosts Orchid Exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland

Exhibition organized by Taiwan Orchid Growers Association, sponsored by Taiwan Sugar Corp.

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/17 17:51
Swedish representative to the WTO, Mikael Anzen, views the exhibition

Swedish representative to the WTO, Mikael Anzen, views the exhibition (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s delegation of representatives at the World Trade Organization (WTO) recently hosted the opening of the third annual Orchid Flower Exhibition in Geneva, which attracted the notice and appreciation of many international diplomats, and Swiss citizens.

The Orchid Exhibition this year in Geneva was organized by the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association, and sponsored by the Taiwan Sugar Company. The theme this year is “World Map” (世界地圖).

According to a report from CNA, over the opening ceremony of the exhibition, over 100 guests came to see the beautiful flower arrangements.

Visitors also included national ambassadors from more than 10 countries, including the United States, Germany, Sweden, and Japan.

There are over 20 species of Moth orchids on display at the exhibition. It is reported by CNA that 90 percent of all Moth orchids grown in the world come from Taiwan, originating from the outlying Orchid Island, or Lanyu (蘭嶼), hence the English name for the island.

Commenting on the wonderful variety of colors displayed at the exhibition, Taiwan’s WTO representative, Cyrus Chu (朱敬一), said that the orchid represent Taiwan’s pluralism and democratic spirit.

The Taiwan Grower’s Association reported began preparing three months in advance for the exhibition. The orchids reportedly needed to be transported to Europe and allowed to bud in special greenhouses located in Paris.

The third annual Taiwan orchid exhibition in Geneva looks to be a resounding success, and has already developed a reputation as an exceptional cultural event among diplomats and representative offices in Switzerland.

Starting Monday, June 17, the orchid exhibition in Geneva will be open to the public.


Guests at the opening ceremony of the Orchid Exhibition, June 13 (CNA photo)
