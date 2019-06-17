  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Lottery jackpot reaches NT$580 million ahead of Monday night draw

Jackpot largest so far in 2019

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/17 17:10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Monday (June 17) Taiwan lottery will pick the numbers for its 30th draw since the last winner hit the jackpot.

This week’s jackpot prize is the highest seen this year, with a prize of NT$580 million (US$18 million).

So far in 2019, the largest prize of NT$520 million was won by a resident of Taichung on Feb. 28. For the past 29 draws, there have been no jackpot winners.

Taiwan Lottery has reported that over 50 percent of all jackpot winners strike the jackpot before it reaches NT$600 million.

Likewise, on average, there are 18 draws between each jackpot is hit. Statistically, there is a high chance that someone is likely to become a millionaire with Monday night’s draw.
Taiwan lottery
jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei couple scrapes their way to NT$20 million scratch card jackpot
Taipei couple scrapes their way to NT$20 million scratch card jackpot
2019/02/13 12:19
New Taipei resident claims Taiwan Grand Lottery NT$200 million jackpot
New Taipei resident claims Taiwan Grand Lottery NT$200 million jackpot
2019/02/10 10:05
Taiwan scratch card lotto winner awarded NT$2 million, gives Mercedes to son
Taiwan scratch card lotto winner awarded NT$2 million, gives Mercedes to son
2019/01/30 17:48
Lucky winner takes home NT$223 million Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
Lucky winner takes home NT$223 million Power Lottery jackpot in New Taipei
2019/01/18 09:54
Taiwan Lunar New Year scratch card lotto prizes include NT$20 million, Mercedes-Benz
Taiwan Lunar New Year scratch card lotto prizes include NT$20 million, Mercedes-Benz
2019/01/04 10:27