TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the evening of Monday (June 17) Taiwan lottery will pick the numbers for its 30th draw since the last winner hit the jackpot.

This week’s jackpot prize is the highest seen this year, with a prize of NT$580 million (US$18 million).

So far in 2019, the largest prize of NT$520 million was won by a resident of Taichung on Feb. 28. For the past 29 draws, there have been no jackpot winners.

Taiwan Lottery has reported that over 50 percent of all jackpot winners strike the jackpot before it reaches NT$600 million.

Likewise, on average, there are 18 draws between each jackpot is hit. Statistically, there is a high chance that someone is likely to become a millionaire with Monday night’s draw.