TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese netizens are calling for having Kuomintang (KMT) Taiwan TV commentator Huang Chih-hsien's (黃智賢) citizenship revoked after she called for "Taiwan to be returned to China" at the annual Straits Forum in China.

During Huang's speech at the 11th Straits Forum in Xiamen City, Fujian Province, she said that the 70-year separation between the two sides without unification is the "greatest pain of the Chinese nation" and that the "tragedy should not be allowed to continue," reported ETtoday. She claimed that only when China and Taiwan unite, can they have a future.

She argued that Taiwan's non-partisan advocacy of "maintaining the status quo" was a step-by-step move towards marginalization, but that cross-strait unification was "inevitable." "We 1.4 billion Chinese will never let Taiwan have any unique possibilities," claimed Huang.

Huang urged both sides to sit down and talk, "Our generation will take Taiwan home and back to China," reported ETtoday. She claimed that the tattered "one country, two systems" framework affords Taiwan "the greatest respect and consideration," but Taiwan "simply does not understand."

After reading about Huang's remarks, many Taiwanese netizens expressed their disbelief that Huang was qualified to speak on behalf of Taiwanese. They asked the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) government to revoke Huang's Taiwanese citizenship and criticized her behavior as "schizophrenic."

Netizens also tagged her older brother, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor of Tainan Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), on Facebook and wrote, "Look at your sister."