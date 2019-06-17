  1. Home
Chinese spy plane spotted crossing Miyako Strait near Okinawa, Japan

Japan scrambled fighter jets to track the Shaanxi Y-9 aircraft on Sunday, June 16

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/17 15:13
Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft

Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday (June 17) that a Chinese Shaanxi Y-9 spy plane was spotted crossing the Miyako Strait into the Western Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese military scrambled fighter jets to track the course of the Chinese reconnaissance aircraft.

After crossing the Miyako Strait into the Pacific, the plane reportedly moved veered northward, before circling around and flying near the airspace of Okinawan in a southwesterly direction. The plane then re-transited the Miyako Strait flying back towards China.

The Liberty Times news says that last week on June 10, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning was also spotted transiting the Miyako Strait from the East China Sea into the Pacific. It has been reported that Sunday’s Y-9 flight was likely organized as part of exercises with the aircraft carrier.

Also on Sunday, the Japanese Coast Guard spotted a Chinese vessel illegally surveying territory within the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Dioayu Islands.
Japan
Chinese aircraft
Liaoning
Chinese aircraft carrier
Miyako channel

