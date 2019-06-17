TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being released from prison on Monday morning, Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), the leading activist in the 2014 Umbrella Movement, thanked Taiwanese people for supporting the protests against the extradition law amendments proposed by the Hong Kong government.

“Today’s Hong Kong, Tomorrow’s Taiwan. Thank you Taiwan. Let us face the suppression of Beijing’s Xi Jinping together. We will fight together,” said Wong. He said he had seen many Taiwanese people join the demonstrations in the past few weeks on television in prison.

Wong was released from Hong Kong’s Lai Chik Kok Correctional Facility on Monday after serving a two-month sentence for “contempt” related to his role in the 2014 movement, a 79-day protest against Beijing’s screening of candidates for the territory’s chief executive.

Wong’s release came the day after a historic turnout of two million protesters poured into the streets of Hong Kong to demand the withdrawal of the extradition bill, which would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to China. Protesters also demanded the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Wong vowed to join the ongoing protests soon after discussions with his partners. “The evil chief executive” should revoke the extradition legislation and step down, said Wong during an interview shortly after he walked out of the prison gate and returned to freedom.

Lam made an apology to the citizens of Hong Kong on Sunday evening via a statement. However, she maintains her decision that the extradition bill should be delayed for an indefinite period of time.

Wong said the peaceful demonstrations by millions of people have demonstrated the “spirit” and “dignity” of Hong Kong’s people. The international community will realize that “Hong Kong people will not keep silent under the suppression of President Xi and Chief Executive Carrie Lam,” he said.

Later Wong also showed up at the Pacific Place in Admiralty and placed flowers in mourning at the site where a protester died on Saturday evening after falling from the scaffold of the building.