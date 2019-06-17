US Open Champions

2019_Gary Woodland

2018_Brooks Koepka

2017_Brooks Koepka

2016_Dustin Johnson

2015_Jordan Spieth

2014_Martin Kaymer

2013_Justin Rose

2012_Webb Simpson

2011_Rory McIlroy

2010_Graeme McDowell

2009_Lucas Glover

2008_z-Tiger Woods

2007_Angel Cabrera

2006_Geoff Ogilvy

2005_Michael Campbell

2004_Retief Goosen

2003_Jim Furyk

2002_Tiger Woods

2001_y-Retief Goosen

2000_Tiger Woods

1999_Payne Stewart

1998_Lee Janzen

1997_Ernie Els

1996_Steve Jones

1995_Corey Pavin

1994_y-Ernie Els

1993_Lee Janzen

1992_Tom Kite

1991_x-Payne Stewart

1990_z-Hale Irwin

1989_Curtis Strange

1988_x-Curtis Strange

1987_Scott Simpson

1986_Ray Floyd

1985_Andy North

1984_x-Fuzzy Zoeller

1983_Larry Nelson

1982_Tom Watson

1981_David Graham

1980_Jack Nicklaus

1979_Hale Irwin

1978_Andy North

1977_Hubert Green

1976_Jerry Pate

1975_x-Lou Graham

1974_Hale Irwin

1973_Johnny Miller

1972_Jack Nicklaus

1971_x-Lee Trevino

1970_Tony Jacklin

1969_Orville Moody

1968_Lee Trevino

1967_Jack Nicklaus

1966_x-Billy Casper

1965_x-Gary Player

1964_Ken Venturi

1963_x-Julius Boros

1962_x-Jack Nicklaus

1961_Gene Littler

1960_Arnold Palmer

1959_Billy Casper

1958_Tommy Bolt

1957_x-Dick Mayer

1956_Cary Middlecoff

1955_x-Jack Fleck

1954_Ed Furgol

1953_x-Ben Hogan

1952_Julius Boros

1951_Ben Hogan

1950_Ben Hogan

1949_Cary Middlecoff

1948_Ben Hogan

1947_x-Lew Worsham

1946_x-Lloyd Mangrum

1942-45 No Championships - World War II

1941_Craig Wood

1940_x-Lawson Little

1939_x-Byron Nelson

1938_Ralph Guldahl

1937_Ralph Guldahl

1936_Tony Manero

1935_Sam Parks Jr.

1934_Olin Dutra

1933_Johnny Goodman

1932_Gene Sarazen

1931_x-Billy Burke

1930_Bobby Jones

1929_x-Bobby Jones

1928_x-Johnny Farrell

1927_x-Tommy Armour

1926_Bobby Jones

1925_x-Willie MacFarlane

1924_Cyril Walker

1923_x-Bobby Jones

1922_Gene Sarazen

1921_James M. Barnes

1920_Edward Ray

1919_x-Walter Hagen

1917-18 No championship - World War I

1916_Charles Evans Jr.

1915_Jerome Travers

1914_Walter Hagen

1913_Francis Ouimet

1912_John McDermott

1911_John McDermott

1910_Alex Smith

1909_George Sargent

1908_Fred McLeod

1907_Alex Ross

1906_Alex Smith

1905_Willie Anderson

1904_Willie Anderson

1903_Willie Anderson

1902_Laurie Auchterlonie

1901_Willie Anderson

1900_Harry Vardon

1899_Willie Smith

1898_Fred Herd

1897_Joe Lloyd

1896_James Foulis

1895_Horace Rawlins

x-won playoff

y-won on second hole of sudden death after playoff

z-won on first hole of sudden death after playoff