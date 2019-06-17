US Open Champions

2019_Gary Woodland
2018_Brooks Koepka
2017_Brooks Koepka
2016_Dustin Johnson
2015_Jordan Spieth
2014_Martin Kaymer
2013_Justin Rose
2012_Webb Simpson
2011_Rory McIlroy
2010_Graeme McDowell
2009_Lucas Glover
2008_z-Tiger Woods
2007_Angel Cabrera
2006_Geoff Ogilvy
2005_Michael Campbell
2004_Retief Goosen
2003_Jim Furyk
2002_Tiger Woods
2001_y-Retief Goosen
2000_Tiger Woods
1999_Payne Stewart
1998_Lee Janzen
1997_Ernie Els
1996_Steve Jones
1995_Corey Pavin
1994_y-Ernie Els
1993_Lee Janzen
1992_Tom Kite
1991_x-Payne Stewart
1990_z-Hale Irwin
1989_Curtis Strange
1988_x-Curtis Strange
1987_Scott Simpson
1986_Ray Floyd
1985_Andy North
1984_x-Fuzzy Zoeller
1983_Larry Nelson
1982_Tom Watson
1981_David Graham
1980_Jack Nicklaus
1979_Hale Irwin
1978_Andy North
1977_Hubert Green
1976_Jerry Pate
1975_x-Lou Graham
1974_Hale Irwin
1973_Johnny Miller
1972_Jack Nicklaus
1971_x-Lee Trevino
1970_Tony Jacklin
1969_Orville Moody
1968_Lee Trevino
1967_Jack Nicklaus
1966_x-Billy Casper
1965_x-Gary Player
1964_Ken Venturi
1963_x-Julius Boros
1962_x-Jack Nicklaus
1961_Gene Littler
1960_Arnold Palmer
1959_Billy Casper
1958_Tommy Bolt
1957_x-Dick Mayer
1956_Cary Middlecoff
1955_x-Jack Fleck
1954_Ed Furgol
1953_x-Ben Hogan
1952_Julius Boros
1951_Ben Hogan
1950_Ben Hogan
1949_Cary Middlecoff
1948_Ben Hogan
1947_x-Lew Worsham
1946_x-Lloyd Mangrum
1942-45 No Championships - World War II
1941_Craig Wood
1940_x-Lawson Little
1939_x-Byron Nelson
1938_Ralph Guldahl
1937_Ralph Guldahl
1936_Tony Manero
1935_Sam Parks Jr.
1934_Olin Dutra
1933_Johnny Goodman
1932_Gene Sarazen
1931_x-Billy Burke
1930_Bobby Jones
1929_x-Bobby Jones
1928_x-Johnny Farrell
1927_x-Tommy Armour
1926_Bobby Jones
1925_x-Willie MacFarlane
1924_Cyril Walker
1923_x-Bobby Jones
1922_Gene Sarazen
1921_James M. Barnes
1920_Edward Ray
1919_x-Walter Hagen
1917-18 No championship - World War I
1916_Charles Evans Jr.
1915_Jerome Travers
1914_Walter Hagen
1913_Francis Ouimet
1912_John McDermott
1911_John McDermott
1910_Alex Smith
1909_George Sargent
1908_Fred McLeod
1907_Alex Ross
1906_Alex Smith
1905_Willie Anderson
1904_Willie Anderson
1903_Willie Anderson
1902_Laurie Auchterlonie
1901_Willie Anderson
1900_Harry Vardon
1899_Willie Smith
1898_Fred Herd
1897_Joe Lloyd
1896_James Foulis
1895_Horace Rawlins
x-won playoff
y-won on second hole of sudden death after playoff
z-won on first hole of sudden death after playoff