WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are muttering about President Donald Trump's anointment of Ken Cuccinelli and others as acting heads of major federal agencies. But their complaints are muffled, even though their job description includes confirming top administration aides.

Their reluctance to confront Trump comes as analysts say he's placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors.

The practice lets Trump quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process. That process can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.

Trump has put Cuccinelli atop U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Cuccinelli is a conservative who's taken hard-line positions on immigration and led a group that considered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell too moderate.