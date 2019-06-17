Dodgers edge Cubs 3-2 with late-game heroics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Martin singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Alex Verdugo made a game-saving catch for the game's final out and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Sunday night.

Cody Bellinger hit his 23rd homer in front of his parents on Father's Day.

Martin struck out in his first three at-bats before singling to left off Steve Cishek (1-4). Chris Taylor came around from second base after he walked to open the inning. He slid headfirst and his helmet went flying as the throw from Kris Bryant sailed past catcher Willson Contreras.

The series featured 13 home runs and 18 of 24 runs scored on homers, with the NL West-leading Dodgers taking three of four.

Kenley Jansen earned his 21st save the hard way.

He pitched into trouble for the second straight game after Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer off Jansen on Saturday gave the Cubs a 2-1 victory.

Jansen gave up a leadoff single to Albert Almora Jr. and walked Jason Heyward to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. Pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber grounded out, moving Almora to third and Heyward to second.

Pinch-hitter Victor Caratini bounced a short grounder to the right side, and Jansen fielded and fired home to get Almora at the plate for the second out.

With Heyward at third, Javier Bàez flied out to center and Verdugo made a running catch to preserve the win, diving onto his stomach shortly after the ball fell into his glove.

Ross Stripling (3-2) got the victory with one inning of relief.

The Cubs led 2-1 in the sixth on Contreras' RBI single and David Bote's sacrifice fly.

Chicago fell to 3-10 in its last 13 road games.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up two unearned runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked none.

Chicago starter Josè Quintana gave up two runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out three and walked three.

Quintana gave up a two-out single to David Freese in the first. He then walked Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy in succession, forcing in Freese and giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Cubs: They're off Monday, their first such break since May 30. LHP Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.98 ERA) starts Tuesday against the White Sox.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (7-3, 3.89) starts Monday in the opener of a four-game set against the Giants.

