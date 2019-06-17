Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|103
|201
|100—8
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Bauer and R.Perez; Turnbull, A.Adams (6), Stumpf (7), C.Torres (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Bauer 5-6. L_Turnbull 3-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|101
|010
|002—5
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|120
|010
|02x—6
|9
|1
Canning, Cole (7), L.Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (5), Poche (6), Kolarek (8), D.Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Poche 1-1. L_Canning 2-3. Sv_D.Castillo (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (19). Tampa Bay, Pham (10), Lowe (15).
___
|Toronto
|200
|027
|001—12
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|0
Thornton, Shafer (7), Biagini (9) and D.Jansen; Peacock, C.Perez (6), White (9) and Chirinos. W_Thornton 2-5. L_Peacock 6-4. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez 2 (6), Gurriel Jr. (7), Tellez (11), Galvis (10).
___
|New York
|005
|021
|110—10
|12
|0
|Chicago
|100
|010
|010—
|3
|9
|0
Paxton, Ottavino (7), Hale (8), Britton (9) and Romine; Despaigne, J.Ruiz (5), Bummer (7), Vieira (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Paxton 4-3. L_Despaigne 0-2. HRs_New York, Maybin (3). Chicago, McCann (6), Abreu (17).
___
|Boston
|000
|200
|001
|5—8
|14
|2
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|020
|3—6
|12
|2
Johnson, Brewer (4), Shawaryn (5), J.Taylor (5), Walden (7), Lakins (8), Workman (9), J.Smith (10) and C.Vazquez; Means, Yacabonis (6), Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), Givens (9), Hess (10) and Severino. W_Workman 5-1. L_Givens 0-4. HRs_Boston, Hernandez (1), Devers (11). Baltimore, Wilkerson (6), Mancini (16).
___
|Kansas City
|030
|000
|230—8
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|121—6
|15
|2
Junis, Barlow (4), Lopez (5), Diekman (7), Boxberger (8), Peralta (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; M.Perez, Morin (7), Magill (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Lopez 1-6. L_M.Perez 7-3. Sv_Kennedy (7). HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (13), Sano (7).
___
|Seattle
|002
|000
|040—6
|8
|2
|Oakland
|020
|100
|000—3
|8
|2
Leake, A.Adams (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy; T.Anderson, Buchter (6), Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Petit (8), Soria (9) and B.Taylor. W_Leake 6-6. L_Trivino 2-5. Sv_Elias (7). HRs_Seattle, Smith (5). Oakland, Davis (15), Laureano (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|102
|000
|000—
|3
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|031
|430
|00x—11
|14
|0
Jurado, Fairbanks (4), Springs (5), S.Miller (5), C.Martin (8) and Federowicz; S.Gray, Hughes (6), Stephenson (7), Duke (9) and Barnhart. W_S.Gray 3-5. L_Jurado 4-3. HRs_Texas, Choo (12), Pence (15). Cincinnati, Puig (13), Winker (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|200—5
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|400
|000—4
|9
|0
Archer, R.Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Alcantara, N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Chen (9) and Holaday. W_R.Rodriguez 1-3. L_N.Anderson 2-3. Sv_F.Vazquez (16). HRs_Miami, Ramirez (2).
___
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|010—4
|3
|0
|New York
|102
|000
|000—3
|10
|2
Hudson, A.Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina; J.Vargas, Font (5), Flexen (8), Pounders (9) and Nido. W_A.Miller 3-2. L_Flexen 0-3. Sv_C.Martinez (2). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (13), DeJong (13).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|302
|221
|50x—15
|19
|1
Velasquez, Irvin (3), Eickhoff (7), S.Rodriguez (8) and Knapp; Foltynewicz, Tomlin (7), Ynoa (8) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 2-5. L_Velasquez 2-4. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (12), Acuna Jr. (16), Flowers (6).
___
|Arizona
|100
|100
|102—
|5
|11
|0
|Washington
|313
|012
|05x—15
|15
|1
Bradley, Godley (2), Crichton (7), Joseph (8) and Joseph, Kelly; A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Ja.Guerra (8), Sipp (9) and Suzuki, Gomes. W_A.Sanchez 3-6. L_Bradley 2-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte (20). Washington, Adams 2 (9), Suzuki (7), Rendon (16).
___
|San Diego
|323
|000
|204—14
|15
|1
|Colorado
|630
|013
|000—13
|19
|1
Margevicius, Perdomo (2), Wingenter (5), Maton (6), Wieck (7), G.Reyes (8), Yates (9) and Hedges, Allen; Lambert, Tinoco (4), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9), J.Gray (9) and Iannetta. W_G.Reyes 3-0. L_W.Davis 1-2. Sv_Yates (24). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe 2 (23). Colorado, Blackmon (16), Story (17).
___
|Milwaukee
|110
|111
|000—5
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
C.Anderson, Ju.Guerra (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Grandal; Samardzija, Holland (6), D.Rodriguez (8) and Posey. W_Albers 3-2. L_Samardzija 3-6. Sv_Hader (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (5), Thames (10).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000—2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|01x—3
|7
|1
Quintana, Kintzler (6), Collins (6), Cishek (7), Ryan (8) and Contreras; Ryu, Stripling (8), K.Jansen (9) and R.Martin. W_Stripling 3-2. L_Cishek 1-4. Sv_K.Jansen (21). HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (23).