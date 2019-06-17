  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/17 09:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 1 .889
Chicago 4 2 .667
Washington 4 3 .571 3
Indiana 4 4 .500
New York 3 5 .375
Atlanta 1 5 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 4 3 .571
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Seattle 5 4 .556
Minnesota 4 5 .444 1
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Dallas 1 5 .167

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 70, Indiana 64

Dallas 71, Atlanta 61

New York 98, Los Angeles 92

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 81, Seattle 67

Las Vegas 80, Minnesota 75

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<