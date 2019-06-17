  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/17 07:57
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 103 201 100—8 14 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 0

Bauer and R.Perez; Turnbull, A.Adams (6), Stumpf (7), C.Torres (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Bauer 5-6. L_Turnbull 3-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (3).

___

Los Angeles 101 010 002—5 11 0
Tampa Bay 120 010 02x—6 9 1

Canning, Cole (7), L.Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (5), Poche (6), Kolarek (8), D.Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Poche 1-1. L_Canning 2-3. Sv_D.Castillo (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (19). Tampa Bay, Pham (10), Lowe (15).

___

Toronto 200 027 001—12 14 0
Houston 000 000 000— 0 7 0

Thornton, Shafer (7), Biagini (9) and Jansen; Peacock, C.Perez (6), White (9) and Chirinos. W_Thornton 2-5. L_Peacock 6-4. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez 2 (6), Gurriel Jr. (7), Tellez (11), Galvis (10).

___

New York 005 021 110—10 12 0
Chicago 100 010 010— 3 9 0

Paxton, Ottavino (7), Hale (8), Britton (9) and Romine; Despaigne, J.Ruiz (5), Bummer (7), Vieira (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Paxton 4-3. L_Despaigne 0-2. HRs_New York, Maybin (3). Chicago, McCann (6), Abreu (17).

___

Boston 000 200 001 5—8 14 2
Baltimore 001 000 020 3—6 12 2
(10 innings)

Johnson, Brewer (4), Shawaryn (5), J.Taylor (5), Walden (7), Lakins (8), Workman (9), J.Smith (10) and C.Vazquez; Means, Yacabonis (6), Bleier (6), Armstrong (7), Fry (8), Givens (9), Hess (10) and Severino. W_Workman 5-1. L_Givens 0-4. HRs_Boston, Hernandez (1), Devers (11). Baltimore, Wilkerson (6), Mancini (16).

___

Kansas City 030 000 230—8 9 0
Minnesota 000 200 121—6 15 2

Junis, Barlow (4), Lopez (5), Diekman (7), Boxberger (8), Peralta (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado; M.Perez, Morin (7), Magill (9) and J.Castro, Garver. W_Lopez 1-6. L_M.Perez 7-3. Sv_Kennedy (7). HRs_Minnesota, Cruz (13), Sano (7).

___

Seattle 002 000 040—6 8 2
Oakland 020 100 000—3 8 2

Leake, A.Adams (8), Elias (9) and T.Murphy; T.Anderson, Buchter (6), Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Petit (8), Soria (9) and B.Taylor. W_Leake 6-6. L_Trivino 2-5. Sv_Elias (7). HRs_Seattle, Smith (5). Oakland, Davis (15), Laureano (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Texas 102 000 000— 3 6 1
Cincinnati 031 430 00x—11 14 0

Jurado, Fairbanks (4), Springs (5), S.Miller (5), C.Martin (8) and Federowicz; S.Gray, Hughes (6), Stephenson (7), Duke (9) and Barnhart. W_S.Gray 3-5. L_Jurado 4-3. HRs_Texas, Choo (12), Pence (15). Cincinnati, Puig (13), Winker (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 201 200—5 11 0
Miami 000 400 000—4 9 0

Archer, R.Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Alcantara, N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Chen (9) and Holaday. W_R.Rodriguez 1-3. L_N.Anderson 2-3. Sv_F.Vazquez (16). HRs_Miami, Ramirez (2).

___

St. Louis 200 100 010—4 3 0
New York 102 000 000—3 10 2

Hudson, A.Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina; J.Vargas, Font (5), Flexen (8), Pounders (9) and Nido. W_A.Miller 3-2. L_Flexen 0-3. Sv_C.Martinez (2). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (13), DeJong (13).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 000— 1 6 1
Atlanta 302 221 50x—15 19 1

Velasquez, Irvin (3), Eickhoff (7), S.Rodriguez (8) and Knapp; Foltynewicz, Tomlin (7), Ynoa (8) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 2-5. L_Velasquez 2-4. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (12), Acuna Jr. (16), Flowers (6).

___

Arizona 100 100 102— 5 11 0
Washington 313 012 05x—15 15 1

Bradley, Godley (2), Crichton (7), Joseph (8) and Joseph, Kelly; A.Sanchez, Rainey (7), Ja.Guerra (8), Sipp (9) and Suzuki, Gomes. W_A.Sanchez 3-6. L_Bradley 2-4. HRs_Arizona, Marte (20). Washington, Adams 2 (9), Suzuki (7), Rendon (16).

___

San Diego 323 000 204—14 15 1
Colorado 630 013 000—13 19 1

Margevicius, Perdomo (2), Wingenter (5), Maton (6), Wieck (7), G.Reyes (8), Yates (9) and Hedges, Allen; Lambert, Tinoco (4), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), W.Davis (9), J.Gray (9) and Iannetta. W_G.Reyes 3-0. L_W.Davis 1-2. Sv_Yates (24). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe 2 (23). Colorado, Blackmon (16), Story (17).

___

Milwaukee 110 111 000—5 12 0
San Francisco 020 010 000—3 7 0

C.Anderson, Ju.Guerra (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Grandal; Samardzija, Holland (6), D.Rodriguez (8) and Posey. W_Albers 3-2. L_Samardzija 3-6. Sv_Hader (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (5), Thames (10).