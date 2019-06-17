RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of South America's soccer governing body is worried about empty seats at the Copa America tournament in Brazil.

But CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said Sunday he believes the attendances will improve as the tournament advances.

More than 46,000 fans paid an average of $125 per ticket at Brazil's opener against Bolivia, but at least 22,000 seats were empty at the Morumbi Stadium for a match that organizers initially said was a sellout.

Sunday's 2-2 draw between Qatar and Paraguay saw 20,000 fans at the 87,000-seater Maracana.

"It worries us, of course it worries us," Dominguez said after a CONMEBOL event in Rio de Janeiro, adding "I think it will improve."

