|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|66
|267
|45
|89
|.333
|TiAnderson ChW
|63
|241
|35
|76
|.315
|Meadows TB
|54
|207
|33
|65
|.314
|LeMahieu NYY
|65
|266
|44
|83
|.312
|Brantley Hou
|68
|264
|34
|82
|.311
|Mancini Bal
|68
|268
|50
|83
|.310
|Fletcher LAA
|67
|234
|33
|72
|.308
|Devers Bos
|71
|281
|52
|86
|.306
|Reddick Hou
|64
|240
|30
|73
|.304
|Andrus Tex
|60
|251
|39
|76
|.303
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 48; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 46.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.