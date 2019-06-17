  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/17 05:32
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 1 .889
Chicago 4 2 .667
Washington 4 3 .571 3
Indiana 4 4 .500
New York 3 5 .375
Atlanta 1 5 .167
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Seattle 5 4 .556
Las Vegas 3 3 .500 ½
Minnesota 4 4 .500 ½
Phoenix 2 4 .333
Dallas 1 5 .167

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 70, Indiana 64

Dallas 71, Atlanta 61

New York 98, Los Angeles 92

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 81, Seattle 67

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<