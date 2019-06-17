  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/17 05:33
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 66 267 45 89 .333
TiAnderson ChW 63 241 35 76 .315
Meadows TB 54 207 33 65 .314
LeMahieu NYY 65 266 44 83 .312
Brantley Hou 68 264 34 82 .311
Fletcher LAA 67 234 33 72 .308
Mancini Bal 67 264 49 81 .307
Devers Bos 70 276 50 84 .304
Martinez Bos 62 240 41 73 .304
Reddick Hou 64 240 30 73 .304
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Bregman, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Soler, Kansas City, 18; 6 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 54; Rosario, Minnesota, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 49; Bregman, Houston, 48; Pence, Texas, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Cron, Minnesota, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 46.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-2; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Gibson, Minnesota, 7-3.