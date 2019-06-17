  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/17 04:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 27 .609
Tampa Bay 42 28 .600 ½
Boston 38 34 .528
Toronto 25 45 .357 17½
Baltimore 21 49 .300 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 22 .681
Cleveland 37 33 .529 10½
Chicago 34 35 .493 13
Detroit 25 43 .368 21½
Kansas City 22 48 .314 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 23 .676
Texas 38 32 .543
Oakland 36 35 .507 12
Los Angeles 35 36 .493 13
Seattle 30 44 .405 19½

___

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Oakland 11, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 4-1) at Toronto (Jackson 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.