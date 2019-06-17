  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/17 04:52
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 103 201 100—8 14 0
Detroit 000 000 000—0 4 0

Bauer and Perez; Turnbull, Adams (6), Stumpf (7), Torres (8), Greene (9) and Wilson. W_Bauer 5-6. L_Turnbull 3-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis (3).

___

Los Angeles 101 010 002—5 11 0
Tampa Bay 120 010 02x—6 9 1

Canning, Cole (7), Garcia (8) and Lucroy; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (5), Poche (6), Kolarek (8), Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Poche 1-1. L_Canning 2-3. Sv_Castillo (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (19). Tampa Bay, Pham (10), Lowe (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 201 200—5 11 0
Miami 000 400 000—4 9 0

Archer, R.Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Alcantara, N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Chen (9) and Holaday. W_R.Rodriguez 1-3. L_N.Anderson 2-3. Sv_Vazquez (16). HRs_Miami, Ramirez (2).

___

St. Louis 200 100 010—4 3 0
New York 102 000 000—3 10 2

Hudson, A.Miller (7), C.Martinez (8) and Molina; Vargas, Font (5), Flexen (8), Pounders (9) and Nido. W_A.Miller 3-2. L_Flexen 0-3. Sv_C.Martinez (2). HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (13), DeJong (13).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 000— 1 6 1
Atlanta 302 221 50x—15 19 1

Velasquez, Irvin (3), Eickhoff (7), S.Rodriguez (8) and Knapp; Foltynewicz, Tomlin (7), Ynoa (8) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 2-5. L_Velasquez 2-4. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (12), Acuna Jr. (16), Flowers (6).