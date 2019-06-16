LE MANS, France (AP) — Fernando Alonso won the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race for the second straight year after the Toyota Gazoo team's other car came unstuck on Sunday.

It was the two-time Formula One champion's last race in the World Endurance Championship, and also sealed the WEC title. Alonso and his co-drivers Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, who took the checkered flag, had luck on their side in securing the title.

With about one hour left, the Toyota No. 7 car driven by José María López had to pit for a tire change when comfortably leading. The driver was not sure whether it was a sensor or a suspected puncture, but his enforced stop effectively handed race lead to Alonso's No. 8 car.

It was an identical result to last year with the No. 7 car — again featuring Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway — finishing second.

Although Toyota secured another 1-2, questions will be asked within the team about how No. 7 lost the race.

Buemi and Nakajima must have felt for them, too, having lost the 2016 race on the final lap after a mechanical failure.

