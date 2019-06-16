TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Sale of the 2019 Northern Cross Adventure Festival (北橫探險節) package tours scheduled for the weekends of July 13 - 14 and July 20 - 21 in Taoyuan will begin on its official website at 10 a.m. on Monday (June 17), according to the city’s Department of Tourism on Friday (June 14).

The festival is celebrated for its adventurous activities of bungee jumping and river tracing. This year, a few more adventures are added to the festival's agenda, according to the department.

The bungee jumping off a height equal to a 15-story building is designed to get your adrenaline pumping, the department said. The event will take place on July 20 and 21.

The river tracing will involve rappelling, going upstream, drifting, and sliding down into water along the Yunei River (宇內溪). The river tracing tour will also take place on July 20 and 21.

Those who successfully complete the bungee jumping and those who participate in the river tracing will be qualified to participate in prize drawing contests for roundtrip flight tickets to Hong Kong and Macao, respectively.

In addition to these two signature activities, four new gentler packages have been added to this year’s festival agenda, including a tour to explore Galahe Hot Spring Waterfall (嘎拉賀溫泉瀑布).

For more information about all the package tours the adventure festival has to offer, please refer to the event’s website , the Taoyuan travel (愛ㄑ桃) Facebook account, or the Taoyuan Travel website.

(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)

(Taoyuan Department of Tourism photo)