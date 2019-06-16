  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/16 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 27 .609
Tampa Bay 42 28 .600 ½
Boston 38 34 .528
Toronto 25 45 .357 17½
Baltimore 21 49 .300 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 22 .681
Cleveland 36 33 .522 11
Chicago 34 35 .493 13
Detroit 25 42 .373 21
Kansas City 22 48 .314 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 48 23 .676
Texas 38 32 .543
Oakland 36 35 .507 12
Los Angeles 35 36 .493 13
Seattle 30 44 .405 19½

___

Friday's Games

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 13, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 7, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 15, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 4, Cincinnati 3

Oakland 11, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Boston (Johnson 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-6) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 4-2) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 4-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Despaigne 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-5) at Houston (Peacock 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 4-1) at Toronto (Jackson 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.