[Last update: June 16 16:05]

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While another mass protest is staged on streets of Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon to call for the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill, Taiwan-based Hong Kong students and residents, and civil groups from Taiwan rallied outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to express their support for the demonstration.

As many as 6,000 people have gathered on the street adjacent to Taiwan’s legislature by 3 p.m., according to the organizers.

Demonstrators held card boards that read “No extradition to China,” “Taiwan supports Hong Kong,” and even “Opposing one China, opposing [cross-strait] peace agreements,” while chanting slogans in support of democracy and freedom in Mandarin and Cantonese.

Despite the sun beating down, many demonstrators were dressed in black in mourning for the Hong Kong protester who died on Saturday evening after falling from a tall building.

The organizers said the rally is meant to “show solidarity with the Hong Kong people and condemn the Hong Kong government’s brutal violation of human rights.”

The organizers demanded the withdrawal of the amendments to the extradition bill completely. The bill has been shelved for an indefinite period of time as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the concession on Saturday afternoon. However, Lam continued to defend bill and refused to withdraw it.

In addition, the organizers condemned Hong Kong riot police’s violent suppression of peaceful demonstrators on June 12, which resulted in more than 70 people being injured. They asked the government to hold law enforcement personnel who attacked the protesters accountable.

Demonstrators also demanded that the Hong Kong government declare that the mass protests on June 12 was not a ‘riot,’ as Lam had earlier described, and release detained students immediately without filing any charges against them.

In the meantime, the organizers urge Taiwan’s legislature, political parties, and presidential candidates to declare their opposition to the extradition bill proposed by the Hong Kong government.

In particular, they called for Taiwan’s legislature to pass a resolution during an interim session scheduled for next week, expressing its opposition to the extradition bill.

Furthermore, they asked the legislature to mull plans that would grant political asylum to Hong Kong or even Macau residents in response to the extradition legislation if it is eventually passed by the Beijing-controlled Hong Kong Legislative Council.

The extradition bill was criticized by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday as both violating the human rights of Hong Kong citizens and undermining Taiwan’s national sovereignty. She said her administration will not accept such legislation pushed forward by the Hong Kong authorities.