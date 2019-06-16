  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/16 12:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Chicago 4 2 .667 2
Washington 4 3 .571
Indiana 4 4 .500 3
New York 3 5 .375 4
Atlanta 1 5 .167 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 ½
Las Vegas 3 3 .500 1
Minnesota 4 4 .500 1
Phoenix 2 4 .333 2
Dallas 1 5 .167 3

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 70, Indiana 64

Dallas 71, Atlanta 61

New York 98, Los Angeles 92

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<