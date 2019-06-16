BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Indiana
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|New York
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Atlanta
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Dallas
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
|Saturday's Games
Chicago 70, Indiana 64
Dallas 71, Atlanta 61
New York 98, Los Angeles 92
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<